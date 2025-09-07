Tech
Apple Set to Launch iOS 26 on September 16
Cupertino, California – Apple is preparing to release its latest operating system, iOS 26, expected on September 16, just a week after the company’s annual iPhone announcement on September 9.
iOS 26 promises significant changes, including a new design language known as “Liquid Glass,” which gives the user interface a glass-like appearance. The update will also introduce various new features to enhance personalization options for iPhone users.
Apple typically schedules its iOS releases shortly after its annual event, with last year’s iOS 18 launching exactly a week later. According to sources, the release will include updates for models starting from the iPhone 11 and the second-generation iPhone SE, while older devices will not be supported.
In addition to the visual overhaul, iOS 26 will bring practical functionalities powered by Apple’s intelligence AI, making tasks like message and call screening more efficient. Users can expect notifications from unknown senders to appear in a dedicated folder, allowing them to manage communication more securely.
Recent beta versions have already been tested by developers and beta testers, leading to an overall anticipation among the Apple community for the full public release. Apple has streamlined the update process, making it easier for users to move from iOS 18 to iOS 26, although they will have the option to stick with iOS 18.7, which will continue to receive security updates.
With the new update, Apple aims to enhance user experiences on the iPhone, ensuring the operating system incorporates cutting-edge technology while addressing any potential bugs noted during the beta testing phases. Users are encouraged to prepare for the rollout as the launch date approaches.
