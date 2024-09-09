Apple Set to Launch iPhone 16 and Other Products at September Event

Apple Inc. is preparing to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 16 range, along with various product updates, at its forthcoming event titled “It’s Glowtime.” This event is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Monday, and it will be accessible via live streaming on the company’s official website and YouTube channel.

The primary announcement expected from Apple during this event is the new iPhone 16 series. The updated iPhones are rumored to feature a new A18 chip along with 8GB of RAM, enabling them to support Apple Intelligence, the company’s artificial intelligence software. Additionally, the models are set to introduce an action button, replacing the traditional mute toggle found in the iPhone 15.

Further changes include a redesigned camera layout, shifting from a diagonal orientation to a vertical arrangement, enhancing the ability to record spatial video, according to sources. Notable colors for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models are anticipated to include black, green, pink, blue, and white. Analysts predict that the premium line of iPhones will feature larger screens and enhancements to address previous overheating concerns.

Reports indicate that the iPhone 16 Pro models might be equipped with features currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, with the ability to record video at 4K resolution at 120fps. Apple may also introduce a new “capture button,” expected on all models, which will allow users to operate the camera more efficiently.

Additionally, Apple is expected to enhance its AirPods product line. The AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 are slated to be discontinued, with the introduction of the new AirPods 4 model, and it’s anticipated that the entry-level AirPods will not feature noise cancellation, while the mid-range option will.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is also set to make its debut at the event, featuring larger case sizes at 45 mm and 49 mm. Upgrades in display size are expected as well. However, details surrounding the upgraded Ultra 3 remain scarce, with speculations pointing towards a new chip but no significant hardware changes.

This event will mark a significant day for Apple enthusiasts as the company is positioned to announce its latest innovations, integrating Apple Intelligence into its flagship devices.