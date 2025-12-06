Entertainment
Apple TV Set to Premiere F1 The Movie Next Week
Cupertino, CA – Apple TV+ is gearing up for the release of its most high-profile premiere this year, F1 The Movie, set to launch on December 12. This film marks a pivotal moment for Apple’s film division, as it pushes further into producing content tied to popular sports.
F1 The Movie has already exceeded expectations at the global box office since it opened this past summer. Its strong performance reflects Apple’s recent strategy to develop more direct-to-streaming content, a shift from its earlier focus on theatrical releases. This strategic pivot appears to have paid off, with multiple successful titles released this year.
Michael Kay, the film’s director, stated, “This year has been monumental for Apple. We aim to keep that momentum going with F1 The Movie.” The film depicts thrilling moments from the world of Formula 1 racing, promising to engage both fans of the sport and moviegoers alike.
The company hopes to follow up F1 The Movie with an exclusive deal that includes Formula 1 race coverage in 2026. A partnership with the Formula 1 management team will see races broadcast live on Apple TV+, beginning with the first Grand Prix on March 7, 2026.
“With our exclusive broadcasting rights, we are excited to bring the thrill of live races into viewers’ homes without any additional subscription costs,” said an Apple representative. “This will enhance the viewing experience for fans after they have experienced F1 The Movie.”
Viewers interested in F1 The Movie can expect an engaging action-packed film that shines a light on one of the world’s most exhilarating sports. With the fusion of blockbuster entertainment and live sports, Apple TV+ is setting up for a triumphant launch ahead of their F1 race season.
