Tech
Apple Set to Unveil iPhone 17 Lineup on September 9
Cupertino, California — Apple is preparing to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 17 lineup on September 9, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT. The event will showcase the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, along with their respective features and specifications.
This annual unveiling has become a tradition for Apple, typically occurring in early September. The official release date for the iPhone 17 series is expected to be Friday, September 19, with pre-orders starting a week earlier on September 12. This pattern aligns with the release histories of previous models, including the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15.
According to a recent report by JPMorgan, only the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to see a price increase, while the rest may maintain consistent pricing from last year’s models. The iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to begin at 256GB of storage, likely eliminating the lower 128GB option.
The iPhone 17 Air is seen as a replacement for the Plus model and may debut at prices starting anywhere from $899 to $949. Analysts suggest that this model’s slim design might not offer the same camera capabilities or battery life as its peers.
As part of a rumored three-year development plan, Apple is also expected to introduce a folding iPhone by 2026 and a special iPhone 20 to celebrate the device’s 20th anniversary in 2027. Both models will feature innovative designs and enhancements, catering to Apple’s evolving customer base.
The upcoming iPhone event will be live-streamed across various platforms, allowing fans and tech enthusiasts to catch all the new announcements in real time.
Recent Posts
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+
- Nebraska Running Back Situation Raises Questions After Season Opener
- Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025
- Michigan Faces Starters Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Oklahoma
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Movie Night in Los Angeles
- Diamondbacks Rally to Victory Against Red Sox in Youthful Showcase
- Detroit Tigers Triumph Over New York Mets with 6-2 Victory
- Verlander Stars in Giants’ 13-2 Victory After 121 Pitches
- SEC Football Schedules Adjusted as League Expands to Nine Games in 2026
- Houston Dynamo Faces Off Against Struggling LA Galaxy in Key Matchup
- Michigan State Spartans Gear Up for Boston College Rematch
- Ohio Lottery App Jackpocket Suspends Service Over Compliance Issues
- Florida Gators Men’s Tennis Team Announces Fall Schedule for 2025-2026
- Oklahoma’s New Quarterback Set for First Major Test
- Michigan and Oklahoma to Face Off in Draft-Classic Showdown
- Dwight Howard’s Hall of Fame Induction Highlights Career Underrating
- Massive Immigration Raid Targets Hyundai Plant in Georgia
- Purdue Faces Southern Illinois in High-Stakes College Football Showdown