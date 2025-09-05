Apple Set to Unveil iPhone 17 Lineup on September 9

Cupertino, California — Apple is preparing to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 17 lineup on September 9, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT. The event will showcase the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, along with their respective features and specifications.

This annual unveiling has become a tradition for Apple, typically occurring in early September. The official release date for the iPhone 17 series is expected to be Friday, September 19, with pre-orders starting a week earlier on September 12. This pattern aligns with the release histories of previous models, including the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15.

According to a recent report by JPMorgan, only the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to see a price increase, while the rest may maintain consistent pricing from last year’s models. The iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to begin at 256GB of storage, likely eliminating the lower 128GB option.

The iPhone 17 Air is seen as a replacement for the Plus model and may debut at prices starting anywhere from $899 to $949. Analysts suggest that this model’s slim design might not offer the same camera capabilities or battery life as its peers.

As part of a rumored three-year development plan, Apple is also expected to introduce a folding iPhone by 2026 and a special iPhone 20 to celebrate the device’s 20th anniversary in 2027. Both models will feature innovative designs and enhancements, catering to Apple’s evolving customer base.

The upcoming iPhone event will be live-streamed across various platforms, allowing fans and tech enthusiasts to catch all the new announcements in real time.