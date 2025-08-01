Apple Sets Launch for First Foldable iPhone in September 2026

Cupertino, California — Apple is gearing up to introduce its first foldable iPhone in September 2026, according to a recent report from JPMorgan. This highly anticipated device will be part of the iPhone 18 lineup and marks Apple’s foray into the competitive foldable smartphone market.

JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee has shared insights that suggest the foldable iPhone will feature a book-style design, similar to Samsung‘s Galaxy Z Fold series. The device is expected to include a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display. Chatterjee estimates the phone will be priced at $1,999 and could create a substantial $65 billion revenue opportunity for Apple.

The analyst also predicts the foldable iPhone will sell around 45 million units by 2028. Initial sales are expected to be in the low-teens millions in 2027. This anticipated product introduction comes amid a period of limited upgrades in the upcoming iPhone 17 series, prompting investors to focus on future launches.

Apple’s entry into the foldable market follows a growing trend in smartphone technology. The company is reportedly adopting existing technologies while aiming to improve on certain aspects, such as minimizing the visibility of creases and optimizing hinge mechanisms.

As the foldable market continues to grow, with sales projected to reach 19 million units in 2025, Apple’s influence is expected to significantly shape the landscape. Other industry analysts, including Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities, have also confirmed the likelihood of Apple releasing a foldable model in the coming years.

With the foldable iPhone, Apple is poised to compete directly with established players like Samsung and Google, which have already made significant inroads into the foldable segment. As the anticipation builds, the tech community is eager to see how Apple will define its version of the foldable smartphone.