Tech
Apple Sets Launch for First Foldable iPhone in September 2026
Cupertino, California — Apple is gearing up to introduce its first foldable iPhone in September 2026, according to a recent report from JPMorgan. This highly anticipated device will be part of the iPhone 18 lineup and marks Apple’s foray into the competitive foldable smartphone market.
JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee has shared insights that suggest the foldable iPhone will feature a book-style design, similar to Samsung‘s Galaxy Z Fold series. The device is expected to include a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display. Chatterjee estimates the phone will be priced at $1,999 and could create a substantial $65 billion revenue opportunity for Apple.
The analyst also predicts the foldable iPhone will sell around 45 million units by 2028. Initial sales are expected to be in the low-teens millions in 2027. This anticipated product introduction comes amid a period of limited upgrades in the upcoming iPhone 17 series, prompting investors to focus on future launches.
Apple’s entry into the foldable market follows a growing trend in smartphone technology. The company is reportedly adopting existing technologies while aiming to improve on certain aspects, such as minimizing the visibility of creases and optimizing hinge mechanisms.
As the foldable market continues to grow, with sales projected to reach 19 million units in 2025, Apple’s influence is expected to significantly shape the landscape. Other industry analysts, including Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities, have also confirmed the likelihood of Apple releasing a foldable model in the coming years.
With the foldable iPhone, Apple is poised to compete directly with established players like Samsung and Google, which have already made significant inroads into the foldable segment. As the anticipation builds, the tech community is eager to see how Apple will define its version of the foldable smartphone.
Recent Posts
- Late Bloomer Morgan Hits Hollywood with New Sitcom and Stand-Up Success
- Potential Sequel to ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ Sparks Excitement
- Uruguay Faces Brazil in Copa America Femenina Semifinal Showdown
- Pirates Beat Giants, Face Rockies Amid Trade Controversies
- Jason Momoa’s Chief of War Blends History and Action with Cultural Significance
- Lyles Faces Tough Competition at US Track and Field Championships
- White Sox Scratch Starter Before Trade Deadline, Weather Complicates Game
- Matt Rife and Elton Castee Buy Haunted Warren Home in Connecticut
- Indiana Fever Signs Chloe Bibby for Remainder of Season
- MLB Trade Deadline 2025: Major Trades Reshape Playoff Landscape
- New York City FC Beats León 2-0 in Leagues Cup Clash
- Paige Bueckers Prepares for Game Against Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark
- New Action Comedy ‘Heads of State’ Starring Cena and Elba Receives Mixed Reviews
- Dodgers Face Rays Amid Controversial Trade Deadline Decisions
- Eugenie Bouchard Retires After Final Match at National Bank Open
- Twins Trade Roster Before Series Against Guardians
- Mets bolster roster with key trades before trade deadline
- Columbus Crew Faces Club Puebla in Leagues Cup Matchup
- Yankees Face Marlins in Key Matchup at LoanDepot Park
- Southeast Region Games Kick Off Little League World Series on July 31