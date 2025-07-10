Apple TV+’s ‘Severance’ Leads 2025 TCA Award Nominations

LOS ANGELES — The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced the nominees for its 41st annual awards, with Apple TV+’s ‘Severance‘ leading the pack with five nominations. The awards recognize excellence in television programming, and this year’s nominees were selected by the 235 members of the TCA.

Alongside ‘Severance,’ four shows earned four nominations each: ‘Adolescence‘ from Netflix, and HBO Max‘s ‘Hacks,’ ‘The Pitt,’ and ‘The Studio.’ The nominations celebrate content released on major broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.

Winners of the TCA Awards will be announced virtually later this summer due to the cancellation of the summer press tour, which traditionally includes an in-person awards ceremony.

This year’s categories include drama, comedy, miniseries, reality, and more, highlighting a wide range of content. The top prize, Program of the Year, includes popular contenders such as ‘Andor‘ from Disney+, ‘Hacks,’ and ‘The White Lotus‘ from HBO.

“With these nominations, we honor the art of television and the artists who create it,” said TCA president Andy Dehnart. “Our members independently selected these nominees, having championed their work through writing, reporting, and criticism over the past year.”

The complete list of nominees reflects a diverse selection of programming and talent, showcasing the evolving landscape of television.