Entertainment
Apple TV+’s ‘Severance’ Leads 2025 TCA Award Nominations
LOS ANGELES — The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced the nominees for its 41st annual awards, with Apple TV+’s ‘Severance‘ leading the pack with five nominations. The awards recognize excellence in television programming, and this year’s nominees were selected by the 235 members of the TCA.
Alongside ‘Severance,’ four shows earned four nominations each: ‘Adolescence‘ from Netflix, and HBO Max‘s ‘Hacks,’ ‘The Pitt,’ and ‘The Studio.’ The nominations celebrate content released on major broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.
Winners of the TCA Awards will be announced virtually later this summer due to the cancellation of the summer press tour, which traditionally includes an in-person awards ceremony.
This year’s categories include drama, comedy, miniseries, reality, and more, highlighting a wide range of content. The top prize, Program of the Year, includes popular contenders such as ‘Andor‘ from Disney+, ‘Hacks,’ and ‘The White Lotus‘ from HBO.
“With these nominations, we honor the art of television and the artists who create it,” said TCA president Andy Dehnart. “Our members independently selected these nominees, having championed their work through writing, reporting, and criticism over the past year.”
The complete list of nominees reflects a diverse selection of programming and talent, showcasing the evolving landscape of television.
Recent Posts
- Sri Lanka Set to Face Bangladesh in First T20I Match
- Heat Advisory Issued as Temperatures Soar in Denver
- Seven Exciting Music Shows Coming Next Week
- Accusations Challenge Raynor Winn’s Memoir ‘The Salt Path’
- FDA Faces Challenges Amid Regulatory Changes and New Drug Approvals
- Supermodel Paulina Porizkova Engaged to Writer Aaron Greenstein
- Bestselling Author Adriana Trigiani Hosts Fundraiser in Alexandria
- Paul McCartney Announces 2025 Got Back Tour Across North America
- Attleboro Residents Warned of Venomous Snake Sightings
- Celebrities Practice for American Century Championship in Stateline
- Cindy Rose Named CEO of WPP After Profit Warning
- Will Reeve Honors Father at ‘Superman’ Premiere in Hollywood
- Olivia Munn Reveals Mother’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis Linked to Risk Assessment Test
- Maryland Lottery Draw Results for July 5, 2025, Announced
- Remco Evenepoel Triumphs in Tour de France Stage 5 Time Trial
- Apple TV+’s ‘Severance’ Leads 2025 TCA Award Nominations
- Fabio Fognini Retires After Epic Wimbledon Match Against Alcaraz
- Dollar Rises Amid Market Uncertainty Over U.S. Tariffs
- Elon Musk Consults Controversial Thinker on New Political Party
- India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy Shines in 3rd Test Against England