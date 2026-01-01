Entertainment
Apple TV’s ‘Shrinking’ Season 3 Trailer Released Ahead of Premiere
Los Angeles, CA — Apple TV has announced the upcoming premiere of Season 3 of its hit comedy series, ‘Shrinking,’ set to debut on January 28, 2026. The show’s creators, Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence, and Brett Goldstein, have made known that this new season will introduce fresh characters while retaining the beloved ensemble cast.
‘Shrinking’ centers on Jimmy Laird, played by Segel, a therapist who struggles with his grief and career ethics. The character begins breaking professional rules by offering his clients unfiltered advice, affecting both their lives and his own.
The trailer for Season 3 features a notable cameo by Michael J. Fox, who plays a character interacting with Harrison Ford’s therapist, Paul Rhoades, in a medical setting. In the scene, Fox’s character jokingly asks Paul about his health, referencing his Parkinson’s diagnosis, creating a light-hearted connection between the two.
Returning cast members for the new season include Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, and Ted McGinley, along with special guest stars Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, and Cobie Smulders.
Fans of the show can expect a total of 11 episodes this season, released weekly every Wednesday until April 8, 2026. The first season premiered in 2023, followed by a second season that continued exploring themes of grief and forgiveness.
‘Shrinking’ is produced by Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers including Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, and several others. The show has garnered critical acclaim and a growing fan base, with previous seasons now available for streaming on Apple TV.
Bill Lawrence emphasized the importance of addressing real-life challenges such as grief and health within the narrative. As the storyline unfolds, viewers can expect to see engaging developments as Jimmy navigates his relationships and personal struggles, all while maintaining the show’s signature humor.
