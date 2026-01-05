Apple TV’s ‘Shrinking’ Season 3 Trailer Introduces Michael J. Fox

LOS ANGELES, CA — Apple TV has released the trailer for the highly anticipated third season of its comedy series ‘Shrinking,’ set to premiere on January 28, 2026. This season continues to follow Jimmy, played by Jason Segel, a therapist whose unconventional methods lead to significant changes in his clients’ lives.

The trailer reveals the return of beloved characters and introduces new faces, including Michael J. Fox, who joins the cast as a character dealing with Parkinson’s disease, a condition he has battled for over three decades. In a scene from the trailer, Fox interacts with Dr. Paul Rhoades, played by Harrison Ford, humorously exchanging lines about their medical conditions.

‘What are you in for?’ Fox’s character asks. ‘Parkinson’s. You?’ Ford’s character replies. ‘Just a haircut,’ Fox quips, leading to shared laughter in the medical waiting room.

Season 3 will feature 11 episodes, beginning with a one-hour premiere followed by weekly releases every Wednesday until April 8. The show wrapped filming in July 2025, shortly after wildfires swept through the Los Angeles area.

Returning cast members include Christa Miller as Liz, Jessica Williams as Gaby, and Ted McGinley as Derek. Season 3 also marks the continued collaboration between series creators Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, who have previously worked on hits like ‘Ted Lasso.’

Goldstein, who also guest stars in the series, first appeared in Season 2, further intertwining his and Segel’s characters. Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, and Cobie Smulders will return as guest stars.

Besides more comedic elements, Season 3 is expected to delve deeper into themes of grief, love, and recovery, following the show’s focus on forgiveness in Season 2.

With ‘Shrinking,’ Apple TV continues to expand its acclaimed original programming, having won numerous awards since its launch. The first two seasons of ‘Shrinking’ are currently available for streaming on Apple TV.