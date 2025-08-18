Apple Slashes iPhone 16 Prices Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch

London, UK – With the highly anticipated release of the iPhone 17 series on September 19, 2025, Apple is seeing significant price cuts on its existing flagship lineup, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Major UK retailers such as Currys, John Lewis, and Argos are offering discounts of £100 ($135) on nearly all configurations of the iPhone 16 models. The deals come as Apple is expected to discontinue the current Pro models upon the launch of the new iPhones next month.

The iPhone 16 Pro, Apple’s flagship model, is now available for £899 ($1,220) for the 128GB storage option, down from the regular price of £999 ($1,356). The 256GB model sees a similar discount from £1,099 ($1,491) to £999 ($1,356). Other configurations, including the 512GB and 1TB versions, are also marked down by £100, making them £1,199 ($1,627) and £1,399 ($1,899), respectively.

The larger iPhone 16 Pro Max is similarly priced; the 256GB model is on sale for £1,099 ($1,491), while the 512GB and 1TB models offer discounts bringing them down to £1,299 ($1,762) and £1,499 ($2,034), respectively.

For those interested in the standard iPhone 16, it is priced at £699 ($948.60) for the 128GB model at retailers, whereas Apple sells it for £799 ($1,084). The 256GB variant is discounted to £799 ($1,084) from £899 ($1,220).

The iPhone 16 Plus, likely to be the last Plus model from Apple, comes with its own discounts. Retailers offer the 128GB model at £799 ($1,084), and the 256GB model for £899 ($1,220), both significantly cheaper than Apple’s prices.

Some retailers have been known to alter the color names of devices – for example, Currys refers to teal as green. Despite this, all sales are consistent across major retailers in the UK.

The price cuts and available discounts provide shoppers with a limited-time opportunity to purchase the iPhone 16 lineup before the anticipated price adjustment expected post-launch of the iPhone 17 models.

As the release date approaches, Apple fans and potential buyers must decide whether to capitalize on these discounts or wait to see what new features the iPhone 17 series might introduce.