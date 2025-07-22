Entertainment
Apple Teases New Vince Gilligan Show with Countdown Timer
Cupertino, California – Apple is gearing up to unveil a new television series created by Vince Gilligan, known for his work on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.” The tech giant has posted a live countdown timer on its YouTube channel, hinting at an upcoming reveal.
Today, Apple TV’s X account shared a cryptic teaser that states, “Happiness is Contagious.” Details about the series remain sparse, but it is known to star Rhea Seehorn from “Better Call Saul.” Three years ago, the show was described as a “grounded genre drama,” suggesting a shift from Gilligan’s previous crime-focused narratives.
Apple plans to officially announce details about the series this Friday, July 25, at approximately 3:00 p.m. Eastern. While fans may hope for the show’s premiere on that date, it is more likely that Apple will discuss the show’s title, release date, and plot summary instead.
According to recent comments from an Apple TV+ executive, Gilligan’s new show is anticipated to debut this fall, serving as a key addition to Apple’s lineup. Fans are encouraged to express their excitement and share their thoughts in the comments.
Apple TV+ is known for its range of popular series and films, including notable titles such as “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show.” The arrival of Gilligan’s series could further establish Apple TV+ as a significant player in the streaming market.
