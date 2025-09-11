Apple Unveils iPhone Air as Thinnest Model Yet

CUPERTINO, California — Apple launched the iPhone Air on September 9, 2025, declaring it the thinnest iPhone ever made. The new device features a slender 5.6 mm design while boasting enhanced durability and performance.

The iPhone Air showcases a breakthrough titanium design that combines elegance and strength. The device is equipped with both a Ceramic Shield back and a Ceramic Shield 2 front cover, significantly improving scratch resistance. The innovative architecture allows the iPhone Air to maintain excellent all-day battery life, despite its lightweight frame.

With a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display and a ProMotion refresh rate of up to 120Hz, the screen promises smooth visual experiences. Additionally, the iPhone Air is powered by Apple-designed chips, including the new A19 Pro, making it the most power-efficient model to date, according to Apple.

The device features a versatile 48MP Fusion Main camera, which offers the equivalent of four lens options in one compact unit. A new 18MP Center Stage front camera enhances selfie-taking capabilities, allowing users to capture wider scenes without rotating the iPhone.

John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, stated, “The all-new iPhone Air is so powerful, yet impossibly thin and light, that you really have to hold it to believe it’s real.” He added that the device delivers advanced features that users will love.

The iPhone Air will be available in four colors: space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue. Pre-orders begin on September 12, and the product will hit stores on September 19.

Apple also emphasized its commitment to sustainability, revealing that the iPhone Air is made with 35% recycled content and utilizes 45% renewable electricity in its manufacturing.

With competitive features and stunning design, the iPhone Air is expected to attract tech enthusiasts looking for a lightweight yet powerful smartphone.