Apple Unveils iPhone 17 Lineup Release Dates, Features

Cupertino, California — Apple is gearing up for the release of its highly anticipated iPhone 17 lineup, which includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The iPhone 17 is expected to be unveiled during a major media event set for Tuesday, September 9, at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT. This announcement is part of Apple’s consistent annual schedule for iPhone launches.

Apple typically releases new iPhones about a week and a half after their announcement. According to past patterns, the official release date for the iPhone 17 is anticipated to be Friday, September 19, with pre-orders beginning a week prior on September 12.

The company has established a strong tradition of announcing new iPhones in September. The last few years have seen the iPhone 16 debut in 2024 and the iPhone 15 the year prior. This consistency builds anticipation among Apple fans each fall.

In addition to the iPhone 17, Apple is also expected to announce new products, including the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3, during the September 9 event.

Industry observers will be watching for new features and specifications for the iPhone 17 models as well as any innovations in the Apple Watch lineup. Coverage from the event will be available through various online platforms, allowing fans to tune in live.

Pre-order details will be crucial for eager customers, especially those looking to trade in their old devices. Apple is expected to open preorders for the iPhone 17 models and the new Apple Watch hardware on the morning of September 12.

This year, expectations are high not only for the new iPhones but also for software updates, including the iOS 26 release, which traditionally follows the launch of new devices.

The iPhone 17 and its variants are set to be in high demand come September 19, as Apple continues its tradition of innovation and consumer anticipation in the tech market.