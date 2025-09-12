Apple Unveils New iPhone 17 and AirPods Pro 3 Models

CUPERTINO, California — Apple announced its new lineup of products, including the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the AirPods Pro 3 during an event on September 9, 2025. Customers can pre-order these devices starting Friday, September 12, at 5 a.m. PDT through the Apple Store app.

The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch display, improved camera capabilities with a 48MP dual fusion system, and the new A19 chip for faster performance and advanced AI tasks. Users will enjoy better scratch resistance, achieved through Apple’s Ceramic Shield, a feature aimed at enhancing the phone’s durability.

The iPhone 17 Pro takes innovation further with enhanced heat dissipation and boasts the best battery life ever in an iPhone, accompanied by advanced camera features including 7x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the iPhone Air is touted as the thinnest and most power-efficient iPhone ever, integrating an aluminum frame and using 80% recycled materials.

Pre-ordering not only allows customers to select their model, but Apple is also offering savings of up to $1,100 for those trading in eligible devices, according to Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak.

In addition to new iPhones, Apple introduced the AirPods Pro 3, priced at $249. These earbuds come equipped with new features including Live Translation, which allows real-time language assistance during conversations, and extended battery life offering up to eight hours of listening time.

New features of the AirPods Pro 3 include heart rate sensing and advanced active noise cancellation capabilities, making them a compelling choice for fitness enthusiasts and casual listeners alike. They are now available for pre-order, with general availability beginning on September 19.

Three new Apple Watch models were also unveiled, with the Apple Watch Series 11 priced at $399. This version offers 5G connectivity and 24-hour battery life. The Apple Watch Ultra starts at $799, further solidifying Apple’s commitment to health and fitness technology.

As the tech giant prepares for the upcoming releases, customers are encouraged to explore their options either in-store or online to take advantage of new financing solutions and carrier deals.