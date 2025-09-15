Applications Open for Gates Cambridge Scholarships 2026/2027

CAMBRIDGE, England — Applications are now open for the Gates Cambridge Scholarship programme for the 2026/2027 academic year. This prestigious programme, funded by a $210 million donation from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, offers around 80 fully-funded scholarships annually to outstanding applicants from outside the UK.

The scholarships are available for postgraduate study in any subject at the University of Cambridge. Approximately two-thirds of the awards will be granted to PhD students. In the US round, approximately 25 scholarships are available, while 55 are offered in the International round.

Each Gates Cambridge Scholarship covers the full cost of tuition, which varies based on the type of student’s course. In addition to tuition, the scholarship provides additional discretionary funding to support students during their studies.

Eligibility for the scholarship requires applicants to be citizens of countries outside the UK. Interested candidates can apply through the University’s Graduate Application Portal, where they must complete both admission and funding applications.

The deadline for US citizens is October 15, 2025, while other international applicants must submit their applications by January 7, 2026. For more information, prospective applicants are encouraged to visit the Gates Cambridge website.