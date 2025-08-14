Business
Applied Materials to Announce Q3 Earnings Amid Cautious Analyst Outlook
Santa Clara, California – Semiconductor company Applied Materials will report its third-quarter earnings on August 14, following the market close. Analysts anticipate the company will show earnings of around $2.12 per share and revenue of approximately $7.22 billion. These projections indicate a growth from last year’s earnings of $1.94 per share and $6.77 billion in revenue.
Despite this anticipated growth, some analysts are taking a cautious stance. UBS recently raised its price target for Applied Materials from $175 to $185 but maintained a Hold rating. The firm highlighted that it expects the company’s third-quarter performance will exceed their initial guidance but warns that there are few surprises ahead.
Similarly, Barclays increased its price target from $160 to $170 while also keeping a Hold rating. Barclays noted a promising environment for semiconductor capital equipment in the latter half of 2025, bolstered by improving conditions in China. Nonetheless, they remain skeptical about how the stock will perform as investor expectations shift.
Using TipRanks’ Options tool, traders are assessing options linked to the stock following its earnings announcement. The expected earnings move is calculated through the at-the-money straddle of options due for expiration soon after the announcement. Current indicators suggest a potential movement in either direction.
Overall, Wall Street analysts have assigned a Moderate Buy consensus rating on AMAT stock, with 19 Buy recommendations, seven Holds, and no Sells in the past three months. The average price target of $205.97 per share suggests an upside potential of 8.4%. Additionally, one analyst with an outperform rating has set a price target of $212.
