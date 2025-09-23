Aquastar Corp Recalls Shrimp Due to Radiation Concerns

SEATTLE, WA — Aquastar Corp is recalling approximately 157,000 pounds of shrimp sold at Kroger grocery stores due to potential contamination with cesium-137, a radioactive isotope. This announcement was made on September 20, 2025, affecting shipments sold between June 12 and September 17, 2025.

The recall includes nearly 50,000 bags of Kroger Raw Colossal EZ Peel Shrimp, about 18,000 bags of Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp, and over 17,000 bags of AquaStar Peeled Tail-on Shrimp Skewers. These products were sold at multiple stores, including King Soopers, Ralph’s, and Fred Meyer, across 31 states.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned that the shrimp may have been exposed to insanitary conditions during preparation or shipment, leading to the risk of contamination. Cesium-137 is a man-made isotope that poses a potential health concern if consumed over time, increasing the risk of cancer due to its effects on DNA.

Despite the recall, the FDA confirmed that no products that tested positive for cesium-137 have entered U.S. commerce. The contamination may have originated from imported shrimp processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, an Indonesian company. The FDA is currently investigating this matter and has advised consumers not to eat the affected shrimp but to return them to retailers for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can contact Aquastar Corp at 1-800-331-3440, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST. As of now, no illnesses related to this contamination have been reported.