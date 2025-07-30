Arab Nations Call for Hamas Disarmament Amid Gaza Conflict

NEW YORK, USA — Arab and Muslim nations, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, have united in an unprecedented joint call for Hamas to disarm and relinquish control of the Gaza Strip. This plea is part of ongoing efforts to end the conflict in the region.

The declaration was supported by the 22-member Arab League, the entire European Union, and 17 other countries during a United Nations conference co-hosted by Saudi Arabia and France on Tuesday. The meeting took place in New York and aimed to discuss the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue, focusing on implementing a Two-State Solution.

The joint statement emphasized that governance, law enforcement, and security throughout Palestinian territory should exclusively belong to the Palestinian Authority (PA), with necessary international assistance. It insisted that “Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority” to help fulfill the goal of a sovereign and independent Palestinian State.

The declaration also condemned the deadly attack carried out by Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023, and proposed establishing a “temporary international stabilization mission” in Gaza upon the PA’s invitation and under United Nations oversight.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who co-chaired the conference, deemed the declaration unprecedented. He remarked, “For the first time, the Arab and Muslim countries have condemned terrorism, called for Hamas disarmament, and expressed a desire for normalized relations with Israel.”

Throughout the ongoing war, Qatar and Egypt have continually engaged with both Hamas and Israel as mediators in ceasefire negotiations. A draft plan from Egypt discussed in an emergency summit suggested that a Palestinian committee should take control of Gaza, replacing Hamas, and eventually transfer authority to the Palestinian Authority.

Saudi Arabia has consistently advocated for reviving the two-state solution. France plans to vote on recognizing a Palestinian state in September, a move that has drawn criticism from Israel. The United Kingdom has similarly indicated it will recognize a Palestinian state unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza, prompting condemnation from both Israel and the United States.

Hamas has yet to show any inclination to surrender its power in Gaza. However, officials within the group have issued mixed statements regarding its future role if the conflict ends.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains opposed to the two-state solution, claiming it poses a threat to Israel’s security interests.