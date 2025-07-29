Arab Nations To Condemn Hamas and Call For Disarmament In New York

PARIS, July 26 – Arab countries will condemn Hamas for the first time and demand its disarmament at a United Nations event in New York early next week. This announcement aims to encourage more European nations to recognize Palestinian statehood, according to France‘s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

In an interview with French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche, Barrot noted that this initiative is a collaboration between France and Saudi Arabia. He stated, “For the first time, Arab countries will condemn Hamas and call for its disarmament, which will seal its definitive isolation. European countries will in turn confirm their intention to recognize the State of Palestine.”

Barrot added that while half of European countries already recognize Palestine, others are considering it. He noted that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed intention to recognize Palestine, while Germany is also contemplating recognition at a future date.

This UN event on July 28-30 will outline a post-war roadmap for a two-state solution that addresses security, reconstruction, and governance, aligning with the Abraham Accords negotiated under former U.S. President Trump.

The French minister mentioned that in the coming weeks, the European Commission is expected to take a firmer stance on Israel, calling for a halt to new settlement projects in the West Bank and demanding an end to the militarized policing of humanitarian aid.

Barrot emphasized the need to lift the financial blockade on the Palestinian Authority, which he stated is owed €2 billion. This comes on the heels of heightened tensions and a humanitarian crisis following increased violence in Gaza.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa is expected to attend the conference, which aims to promote not only recognition of Palestine but also the disarmament of Hamas and normalization of relations between Israel and Arab states.

As international pressure mounts on Israel, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains desperate. Many fear that the chances for a Palestinian state are dwindling due to ongoing violence and settlement expansions.

Barrot concluded, calling the meeting a unique opportunity to change the momentum toward resolving the ongoing conflict. He urged participants to demonstrate resolve in ending the occupation for the benefit of all.