Arab Nations Condemn Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ Vision Amid Rising Tensions

CAIRO, Egypt — Thirty-one Arab and Muslim nations have condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments endorsing a vision for a “Greater Israel.” This strong reaction came after Netanyahu declared in a televised interview on August 12, that he is fully committed to this expansionist concept.

The “Greater Israel” ideology, associated with ultranationalist Israelis, refers to claims over territories including the occupied West Bank and Gaza, as well as parts of Syria and Lebanon. The coalition of nations criticized Netanyahu’s statements as a serious breach of international law and a risk to Arab national security in their joint announcement released on Friday.

“These statements represent a grave disregard for, and a blatant and dangerous violation of, the rules of international law,” the coalition said. The statement was supported by the League of Arab States, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also faced backlash after he announced plans for new settlement expansions in the West Bank. The coalition deemed these actions a “flagrant assault” on the Palestinian right to statehood.

The international community has previously urged Israel to halt its ongoing settlement activities, highlighting a United Nations General Assembly resolution that called for an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

Netanyahu’s comments were made during a period marked by heightened violence; Israeli actions in Gaza have resulted in significant casualties. Reports indicate that over 61,000 Palestinians have been killed since the outbreak of renewed hostilities, causing immense suffering in the beleaguered territory.

The assembly of Arab states reiterated calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, demanding unconditional humanitarian access to alleviate the crisis there. They denounced Israel’s actions as crimes of aggression and urged the international community to take immediate steps to halt the violence against Palestinians.

The leaders asserted their united stand against any form of Palestinian displacement, stating such actions cannot be justified under any circumstances. This pronouncement represents a growing consensus among Arab states aiming to advocate for Palestinian rights amidst ongoing regional tensions.