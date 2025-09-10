Arabella Kushner Joins Grandfather at U.S. Open Amid Mixed Reactions

New York City, NY — Arabella Kushner, the 14-year-old granddaughter of former President Donald Trump, made a notable appearance at the U.S. Open final on Sunday, September 7, 2025. She was seen sitting with her grandfather as they watched Carlos Alcaraz defeat Jannik Sinner at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Arabella, the daughter of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, was in the stands alongside several of Trump’s allies, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. However, her mother, Ivanka, was notably absent from the match.

The young teen experienced a challenging moment when her grandfather’s appearance on the big screen led to loud boos from the crowd. Despite her family’s political ties, Arabella has largely avoided the public eye, appearing only occasionally in social media posts by her mother.

Arabella’s attendance comes just over a year after her cousin, Kai Trump, gained public attention by giving a speech at the Republican National Convention in July 2024. Kai has since become regarded as a MAGA influencer, while Arabella remains relatively under the radar.

In previous reports, it was revealed that Arabella and Ivanka attended a Taylor Swift concert in Miami, just prior to the singer endorsing Kamala Harris, raising eyebrows given the ongoing feud between Swift and Trump. Arguably a supporter of Swift, Arabella received a Taylor Swift-themed cake for her 13th birthday.

During the final match, Arabella shifted from sitting beside her grandfather to a seat behind him with her father, Jared, who is a prominent figure in Donald Trump’s inner circle. Alcaraz ultimately turned out victorious, winning the match 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

As the youngest member of the Trump political dynasty, many speculate on whether Arabella will eventually embrace the spotlight like her cousins. Her future involvement in politics or public life remains uncertain.