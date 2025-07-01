ARCANADEA’s Teaser Trailer Reveals Kaede Hondo’s Return as Lumitea

Tokyo, Japan – A new teaser trailer for the upcoming anime series ARCANADEA has been released, showcasing Kaede Hondo returning to voice the character Lumitea. The teaser was unveiled on July 1, 2025, generating excitement among fans of the series.

Hondo, who previously voiced Lumitea in a motion comic and various commercials, expressed her joy in continuing her role. “I’ve always felt like I was building up Lumitea’s charm together with the creators, so I’m truly happy to continue playing her,” Hondo said. “It might be a coincidence, but it feels like we share a love for the same ramen or seasonings! I’d like to cherish this connection in the future.”

ARCANADEA is based on Kotobukiya’s figure product line that blends isekai, reality, and virtual reality elements. The character designer for the series, necömi, has been critical in shaping the visual style since the franchise’s launch in December 2021. To date, it has shipped over 500,000 figures.

The franchise’s story is set in a near-future world following the discovery of a revolutionary energy called “Arcana Particles” by Eden Industries. This technology leads to the development of a vast virtual space server named Eden, where players can immerse themselves in the MMORPG known as ARCANADEA.

As the narrative unfolds, the environment drastically changes following an explosion at Eden Industries, resulting in unusual weather patterns, communication failures, and extraordinary improvements in human capabilities.

Fans looking forward to more details can tune into the industry panel scheduled for July 5, 2025, where further announcements about the anime are expected. The series will be broadcast on TV Asahi and its affiliates.