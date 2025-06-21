Arcane Leads Early Emmy Contenders for Best Animated Program

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — The second season of Netflix‘s acclaimed series Arcane is poised to shake up the Emmy race for Best Animated Program. With 38 entries in this year’s category, the Television Academy will again select five nominees.

Leading the Emmy odds, Arcane comes back strong after winning Best Animated Program and three individual trophies last year. Its first season captivated audiences with its rich storytelling and visual style. The season finale episode, titled ‘The Dirt Under Your Nails,’ is being submitted for consideration after wrapping up major plot points as characters faced an impending war.

But Arcane faces tough competition from many favorites. The Simpsons, the longest-running scripted primetime series, has submitted its 790th episode, ‘Bart’s Birthday,’ for Emmy consideration. The show has already won 37 Emmys from 102 nominations, making it a formidable opponent.

Another contender, Love, Death + Robots, has a nearly perfect Emmy track record, winning 13 of its 15 nominations. The anthology series recently released Season 4, with the episode ‘Spider Rose’ in contention, focusing on a woman’s quest for revenge.

Bob's Burgers also joins the race, aiming for another win. Its latest entry, ‘They Slug Horses, Don’t They?’, showcases a humorous conflict between Tina and Louise, adding to the show’s impressive history of 13 nominations.

Lastly, Invincible seeks its second nomination for its sixth episode of Season 3, ‘All I Can Say Is I’m Sorry,’ where protagonist Mark Grayson confronts a new threat. This superhero series debuted on Prime Video and earned its first Emmy nomination last year. The nominees will be announced later this year, making this a thrilling Emmy season for animation.