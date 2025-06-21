Entertainment
Arcane Leads Early Emmy Contenders for Best Animated Program
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — The second season of Netflix‘s acclaimed series Arcane is poised to shake up the Emmy race for Best Animated Program. With 38 entries in this year’s category, the Television Academy will again select five nominees.
Leading the Emmy odds, Arcane comes back strong after winning Best Animated Program and three individual trophies last year. Its first season captivated audiences with its rich storytelling and visual style. The season finale episode, titled ‘The Dirt Under Your Nails,’ is being submitted for consideration after wrapping up major plot points as characters faced an impending war.
But Arcane faces tough competition from many favorites. The Simpsons, the longest-running scripted primetime series, has submitted its 790th episode, ‘Bart’s Birthday,’ for Emmy consideration. The show has already won 37 Emmys from 102 nominations, making it a formidable opponent.
Another contender, Love, Death + Robots, has a nearly perfect Emmy track record, winning 13 of its 15 nominations. The anthology series recently released Season 4, with the episode ‘Spider Rose’ in contention, focusing on a woman’s quest for revenge.
Bob's Burgers also joins the race, aiming for another win. Its latest entry, ‘They Slug Horses, Don’t They?’, showcases a humorous conflict between Tina and Louise, adding to the show’s impressive history of 13 nominations.
Lastly, Invincible seeks its second nomination for its sixth episode of Season 3, ‘All I Can Say Is I’m Sorry,’ where protagonist Mark Grayson confronts a new threat. This superhero series debuted on Prime Video and earned its first Emmy nomination last year. The nominees will be announced later this year, making this a thrilling Emmy season for animation.
Recent Posts
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742
- Celtics Eye Point Guard Nolan Traore as Draft Option
- Vondrousova Upsets Sabalenka to Reach Berlin Open Final
- New York Doctor Sues Airline Over Mid-Flight Allergy Incident