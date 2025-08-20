Arch Manning Addresses Future Amid NFL Speculation

AUSTIN, Texas — Arch Manning, the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, addressed speculation about his football future on Tuesday. Manning, who is in his sophomore season, insisted he is focused on playing for Texas rather than contemplating an early jump to the NFL.

During a press conference, Manning refuted comments made by his grandfather, Archie Manning, who suggested Arch would remain with the Longhorns through the 2026 season. “I don’t know where he got that from,” Arch Manning said. “He texted me to apologize about that. I’m really just taking it day by day right now.”

Archie Manning later clarified that his statements about Arch’s future were based on media reports, not official plans. “I thought that the thing that I said was ridiculous when they started placing him in the NFL draft without him even playing,” Archie told ESPN. He emphasized that his comments about Arch staying at Texas were simply assumptions.

As the full-time starter, Arch Manning enters the season with lofty expectations, including being an early favorite for the Heisman Trophy. He has endorsement deals worth millions and carries the legacy of one of football’s most prominent families. His grandfather played in the NFL, and uncles Peyton and Eli have four Super Bowl victories between them.

Despite the pressure, Arch Manning feels confident in his abilities and relies on his grandfather’s advice. “Those hits add up,” he said, noting Archie’s constant reminders to avoid taking big hits: “Get down or get out of bounds.” As Manning embarks on his first season as the Longhorns’ starter, he remains focused on the immediate challenges ahead, steering clear of any premature speculation about the NFL.