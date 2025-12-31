Arch Manning Brings Holiday Cheer, Prepares for Citrus Bowl

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, along with teammates Daylan McCutcheon, Ryan Wingo, and Emmett Mosley, visited St. David’s North Austin Medical Center last week, bringing gifts and holiday cheer to young patients and their families. The visit was especially meaningful during a season when many face challenges within hospital walls.

As the Longhorns prepare for their upcoming Citrus Bowl game against Michigan on December 31, questions arise about the team’s offensive lineup for 2026. Texas must address key positions, particularly with starting running backs transferring out. However, Manning’s future as the starting quarterback is secure; reports confirm he will return for another season.

At a media session, Manning expressed his commitment to the team. ‘I feel like I developed a lot this year, especially towards the back half, and I want to keep it going,’ he said. His father, Cooper Manning, confirmed his decision to stay at Texas to ESPN earlier this month.

In his first season as a full-time starter, Manning has thrown for nearly 3,000 yards, with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions, completing 61.4% of his passes. He has also rushed for eight touchdowns, displaying considerable growth as the season progressed. ‘He’s a very talented young man,’ remarked Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

The Citrus Bowl marks a significant occasion, as this will be only the third match between Texas and Michigan, two storied programs. Texas, with a record of 9-3, looks to make an impact in this bowl game, and Manning’s performance could set the stage for his professional career.

‘I was in New Orleans over the break, and my grandfather told me about those games,’ Manning shared, referring to his uncle Peyton’s history in the Citrus Bowl. ‘It’s cool being a part of this game, especially that he played in it. We’re excited to go play a good Michigan team.’