Arch Manning Debuts with Mixed Results in Texas Loss to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In his highly anticipated starting debut, Texas quarterback Arch Manning struggled against Ohio State, resulting in a 14-7 defeat on Saturday. With NFL scouts present, Manning completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian defended Manning amidst overwhelming expectations, calling this performance “one chapter” in a lengthy season. “The expectations were out of control on the outside,” Sarkisian said. “Let’s finish the book before we judge him.” Manning entered the game as a favorite for the Heisman Trophy, stirring high expectations.

Texas’ offense struggled early, failing to generate significant plays. Manning began the game with difficulty, going 0-for-5 on deep throws in the first three quarters. However, his 4-of-7 completion rate for 105 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter suggested improvements after halftime adjustments, where Sarkisian and Manning reviewed film together.

Despite his improvements, Manning’s performance was underwhelming, especially given his family’s celebrated history in football. “I’ve got to play better for us to win,” Manning said. He contributed 38 rushing yards on 10 carries, showcasing his dual-threat skills that were not fully utilized earlier in the game.

Texas faced adversity with four turnovers on downs, the most since their 2017 season opener. Manning tentatively executed a quarterback sneak that fell short of a vital first down, causing frustration. Sarkisian echoed this sentiment, admitting he wished to incorporate Manning’s running earlier.

The Longhorns’ offensive line allowed Manning sufficient time to throw, yet he had difficulty hitting targets consistently. Although Sarkisian praised the line’s performance, he emphasized missed opportunities that resulted from Manning’s misthrows.

Next week, the Longhorns will face San Jose State in their home opener, seeking to rebound from this sobering start and give Manning a chance to regain confidence. Sarkisian remains optimistic about the team’s capabilities to correct mistakes, stating, “These are fixable issues, and I feel confident in that.”