Sports
Arch Manning Eyes Playoffs After Citrus Bowl Win Over Michigan
AUSTIN, Texas — Arch Manning, the Texas quarterback, celebrated a significant victory as the Longhorns defeated Michigan 41-27 in the Citrus Bowl on December 30, 2025. With this win, Texas earned its third consecutive season with at least 10 wins.
In a post-game interview, Manning shared insights about his performance and the game, all while noting his uncle, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, also played in the Citrus Bowl. Arch smiled and commented, “Nothing against the Citrus Bowl, but I think he played it twice. I don’t want to have to play in it twice.”
Arch Manning hinted at greater ambitions as he prepares for his junior season. He previously announced that he will not enter the 2026 NFL Draft, instead aiming for a College Football Playoff appearance. Last season, Texas finished at No. 13 and did not make the playoff after starting strong but struggling in critical games.
In the Citrus Bowl, Arch completed 21 of 34 passes for 221 yards, throwing two touchdowns and rushing for 155 yards with an additional two scores. He also achieved two important fourth-down conversions to help secure the win.
Manning’s performance indicated marked improvement throughout the season. Initially, he faced challenges as a full-time starter, completing 55.3 percent of passes in his first three games. However, he bettered his percentage to 63.2 percent over his next nine games, accumulating 2,363 yards and 18 touchdowns.
This win holds additional significance for Texas, which saw turmoil in its football program earlier in the season. Now, as Arch prepares for the next year, he reflects on the foundations being laid for possible playoff contention.
Meanwhile, Michigan’s season ended on a disappointing note after a tumultuous period, as the team dealt with a coaching scandal. The Wolverines will need to regroup and rebuild for the next season.
