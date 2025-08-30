Sports
Arch Manning Set for First Season as Texas Starter
AUSTIN, Texas — Arch Manning is poised to make his mark as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns in a highly anticipated season. Manning, the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, holds the most valuable Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal in college football, estimated at $6.8 million.
This Saturday, Manning leads Texas into a crucial matchup against No. 3 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium. After sitting behind Quinn Ewers for two years, Manning is ready for his first season at the helm.
Last season, Manning played in 10 games as a backup, starting two. He completed 61 of 90 passes for 939 yards, throwing nine touchdowns and two interceptions. The Longhorns finished the year with a 13-3 record, making it to the College Football Playoff semifinals, where they lost to Ohio State after defeating Clemson and Arizona State in the earlier rounds.
The list of brands partnering with Manning is growing, featuring notable names like Red Bull, Vuori, Warby Parker, Raising Canes, and Uber. Additionally, Manning’s likeness appears on Panini America cards and the upcoming EA Sports College Football video game.
If Texas lives up to the preseason expectations, there are plenty of opportunities for Manning to expand his brand. As a prominent quarterback at one of college football’s blue-blood programs, he faces no limits on potential earnings in this changing landscape. Although the evolving nature of college athletics may pose challenges, Manning has a chance to become the richest college athlete of all time by season’s end.
