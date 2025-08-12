Arch Manning Thrives Amid Hype Entering Third Season with Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Arch Manning is set to enter his third season with the Texas Longhorns, and this time, he’s taking the reins as the starting quarterback. Manning, a highly touted prospect and member of football’s famous Manning family, has garnered significant attention as a Heisman candidate, a title that carries both promise and pressure.

Despite being the biggest name in college football, Manning has managed to keep a relatively low profile. His grandfather, Archie Manning, recently emphasized that Arch will remain at Texas instead of pursuing an early NFL career, stating, ‘Arch isn’t going to do that. He’ll be at Texas.’

This comment comes as speculation around Manning’s future continues to swirl, despite him having thrown fewer than 100 passes in college so far. Archie noted the absurdity of the early Heisman chatter, saying, ‘You’re not a Heisman Trophy candidate when you haven’t played but three games. It’s crazy.’

From the beginning of his recruitment, Arch has steered clear of traditional fanfare, opting out of typical recruitment theatrics. Instead of drawing out the process, he committed to Texas with minimal fuss. This calm approach has helped mitigate the chaos that often surrounds star athletes.

Last season, Manning watched as Quinn Ewers led the Longhorns, a strategic learning opportunity that many players don’t have. When doubts about Manning’s future arose with Ewers’ decision to return, those concerns were promptly quashed by his commitment to the program and the staff’s support.

As the 2025 season approaches, questions about Manning’s performance and how he will handle the pressure continue to loom. His grandfather’s grounded perspective provides a refreshing contrast to the hype. ‘Noise and attention aren’t everything,’ Archie remarked, making it clear that Arch’s focus is on long-term success rather than immediate headlines.

Arch’s journey and his approach to navigating the spotlight could serve as a blueprint for future high-profile recruits. While he has the advantage of last name recognition, it remains to be seen how he will respond to the inevitable ups and downs of a storied college football career.