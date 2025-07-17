Archer Aviation CFO Mark Mesler Steps Down Amid Strategic Expansion

San Jose, California — Archer Aviation announced that Mark Mesler has stepped down from his position as Chief Financial Officer effective July 7, 2025. Mesler has been on medical leave since September 2024 and will receive a transition agreement as part of his departure.

According to a regulatory filing, Mesler will get a one-time cash payment equal to nine months of his base salary and three months of his target annual bonus. He will also receive accelerated vesting for certain restricted stock units. In 2024, Mesler’s compensation included a bonus of $146,311 and approximately $1.1 million in stock awards.

Priya Gupta, who has been serving as acting CFO during Mesler’s medical leave, will continue in her role. Harsh Rungta remains as the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer.

The resignation comes as Archer Aviation focuses on expanding its electric air taxi program in the United Arab Emirates. The air taxi market has seen increased interest despite ongoing safety and regulatory challenges. This past October, the Federal Aviation Administration took steps to develop regulations for powered lift crafts, which includes air taxis.

Archer has entered partnerships with major companies and organizations to enhance its operations. Notably, its Midnight eVTOL aircraft is part of a broader strategy that aims to gather more data for certification and commercialization in key markets.

Competitor Joby Aviation is also ramping up efforts, having performed test flights in the UAE and secured a $250 million investment from Toyota. Archer recently raised $850 million through a stock sale aimed at bolstering its commercial capabilities.

Despite the positive developments, Archer reported a net loss of $93.4 million for the first quarter, along with an expected adjusted EBITDA loss of between $100 million and $120 million for the second quarter of 2025.