Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows

SAN JOSE, California — Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) is making headlines as its stock soared by over 35% in 2025, securing its position as a leader in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) market. The company, which focuses on sustainable transportation, is set to benefit from the projected $23.4 billion urban air mobility market by 2030.

The rise in Archer’s stock is largely attributed to its strong financial performance, which surpassed analyst expectations. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) was reported at -$0.17, beating forecasts of -$0.28. Archer has cash reserves of $1.03 billion and a whopping $6 billion order book, making it one of the most financially robust firms in the eVTOL sector.

Archer has established partnerships with notable companies, including United Airlines and Stellantis, which further solidifies its position in this emerging market. The company’s Midnight aircraft, designed for zero operational emissions, is set to revolutionize urban transportation by offering an efficient alternative to ground transportation.

In addition to its innovative technology, Archer is committed to renewable energy across its vertiports, emphasizing its role as a critical player in the clean transport revolution. With plans for air taxi routes between New York City and nearby airports, Archer aims to shorten travel times significantly, enhancing productivity.

The company is also preparing to meet growing demand at its Georgia manufacturing facility, which is expected to produce two aircraft per month by the end of 2025, thanks to Stellantis’ supply chain capabilities.

Archer’s regulatory achievements include securing its Part 135 Air Carrier Certificate, paving the way for commercial operations by late 2025. This certification positions Archer as the official air taxi provider for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, boosting government confidence in eVTOL technology.

However, the company faces challenges, such as competition from firms like Joby Aviation and Lilium, and infrastructure development hurdles. Analysts warn that delays in FAA certification could also postpone commercial launches and affect investor confidence.

Despite these challenges, Archer’s position as a leader in the eVTOL market and its commitment to sustainability are attracting the interest of carbon-conscious investors. As the demand for carbon credits grows, Archer’s technology-driven model offers a viable way to reduce carbon emissions in transportation.