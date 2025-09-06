Sports
Archie Griffin Honored as Ohio State Kicks Off 2025 Season
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Archie Griffin was honored during Ohio State‘s 2025 season opener on Saturday, celebrating the 50th anniversary of his second Heisman Trophy win in 1975.
The Buckeyes faced No. 1 Texas in the highly anticipated game, hoping that Griffin’s presence would inspire them to win back-to-back national titles for the first time in school history. Griffin, the only player to win the Heisman Trophy twice, has become a symbol of excellence for Ohio State.
During the game, Griffin was recognized for his achievements in a ceremony that excited fans. “It’s an honor to have Archie here with us today,” said Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. “He represents everything we strive for as Buckeyes.”
Ohio State triumphed over Texas, defeating them 14-7. Griffin’s presence seemed to bring good luck to the team as they began their quest for another championship.
This season also marked the start of a new tradition for the Buckeyes, as Griffin served as the first official pregame Victory Bell ringer. His involvement in the game not only reflected his legendary status but also showcased his continued commitment to the program.
Last year, Griffin made headlines when he participated in the marching band’s halftime performance, dotting the “i” in script Ohio. “Every time I come back, it feels like family,” Griffin remarked.
If Ohio State continues their successful run while honoring Griffin, it may lead to him becoming a regular figure at future games. Fans are hopeful that this new tradition will energize the team throughout the season.
