Arctic Cold Sweep Across the UK This Week

A significant drop in temperatures is expected across the UK this week, as cold Arctic air moves in from the north. Following a wet weekend, temperatures in London and other parts of the country are set to fall dramatically.

The latest weather forecasts indicate that London will experience daytime temperatures seldom exceeding 15°C from Wednesday to Friday. Nighttime temperatures are predicted to dip as low as 4°C by the end of the week, with the Met Office reporting a low of 7°C recorded on Tuesday night.

According to Met Office spokesman Johnathan Vautrey, temperatures throughout most of the week are anticipated to remain 4-6°C below the seasonal average. He stated that areas in the mid-teens, ranging from 13°C to 14°C, are normal, while typical temperatures for this time of year should be around 16°C to 18°C, particularly in London.

Due to strong winds accompanying the Arctic air, conditions may feel even colder, with many places experiencing temperatures akin to single figures. An especially cold night is expected from Thursday into Friday, with rural areas potentially seeing readings fall below freezing.

Frost may develop in various rural regions across the UK, especially in Scotland. Vautrey mentioned, “For people waking up on Friday morning it could be quite a shock to the system as they’re walking out of the door.”

While there is a slight chance of snowfall in the highest peaks of Scotland, hikers may need to travel considerable distances before encountering any snow. The cold front’s influence will bring wet and windy weather prior to settling down, with scattered showers observed in the North and West on Wednesday.

The forecast predicts that Thursday will see a continuation of these showers, albeit with some sunshine in many areas as conditions are expected to become drier by the end of the day. Friday is anticipated to be the coldest day of the week, although it will be largely dry across the UK except for rain expected to impact the North West later in the evening.

Fortunately, the cold spell is unlikely to last long, as milder air from the Atlantic is forecasted to return, restoring temperatures closer to averages by the weekend. The Met Office anticipates warmer conditions commencing from Friday into the weekend, leading to hopes for more pleasant autumnal weather following a rainy period.