Ardrossan Herald Posts Eight Death Notices in July

ARDROSSAN, Scotland – The Ardrossan and Saltcoats Herald published eight death notices in July, highlighting the losses felt in the community. Each notice serves as a tribute to loved ones who have passed away during the month.

Families submit death notices and funeral announcements weekly, providing a way to inform the public of recent deaths. The notices appear both in print and online, ensuring they remain accessible as lasting memorials.

Among the recent announcements, one notice detailed the passing of a 94-year-old woman named Ella Swindle, who died peacefully on July 7 at Crosshouse Hospital. She was remembered as a beloved wife and mother.

Allison, another recent loss, was noted as a cherished sister and grandmother, who died at the age of 73 at South Beach Care Home on July 23. Her funeral is scheduled for August 6.

Fiona‘s family shared their sorrow after she passed away on July 12 at Arran View Nursing Home at the age of 85. She is survived by her children and grandchildren, with a reminder to all friends to attend her funeral service.

The notices also included tributes to others, like an individual who passed away in Edinburgh, previously a resident of Ardrossan, and even a memorial for Alexander Savage, who is remembered by family and friends.

Families wishing to express condolences can do so on the Herald’s website, where each notice is available for public viewing. The death notices not only convey loss but also support community grieving.