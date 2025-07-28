We Are D3 Advances to TBT Semifinals After Thrilling Quarterfinal Win

Dayton, Ohio — We Are D3 made a dramatic advance to the semifinals of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) with a 94-93 victory over Fail Harder on July 27. The contest showcased high-stakes basketball action, as both teams battled fiercely for a place in the next round.

The game started with We Are D3 gaining an early edge, scoring 23 points in the first quarter compared to Fail Harder’s 11. Despite this, Fail Harder found their rhythm in the second quarter, adding 25 points to their score while trailing We Are D3, who managed 21 points.

Marcus Azor of We Are D3 and Darius Adams from Fail Harder both excelled, leading their teams with 13 points each in the first half. By halftime, We Are D3 was ahead 44-36. The third quarter saw We Are D3 extend their lead, adding another 30 points, while Fail Harder entered the Elam Ending down by 20 points, trailing 86-66.

The Elam Ending format parks the game clock and sets a target score instead. For this match, the target was set at 94 points. Tension built as both teams exchanged leads, resulting in a tie at 93 as the game neared its conclusion. Unfortunately for Fail Harder, they fell just a single point short of securing the largest comeback in TBT history.

Adams, who topped the scoring charts with 44 points, was instrumental in his team’s nearly historic comeback. We Are D3’s Ty Nichols and Dimitrius Underwood each contributed 19 points in the win.

As a result of this victory, We Are D3 will face Heartfire in the semifinals on July 31. Heartfire is also coming off a strong performance, previously defeating JHX Hoops in the quarterfinals.

Fans eagerly await further developments in the tournament as the exciting matches continue.