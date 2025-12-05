Arezzo Celebrates Successful Sports Events in Late November

Arezzo, Italy — The city of Arezzo experienced a triumphant week of sports events from November 25 to 27, 2025. The Auditorium AIA at the Stadio Città di Arezzo hosted the Stati Generali del Calcio and the Giornate Professionali dello Sport as part of the annual Italian Football Festival, REVER.

Under the leadership of President Donato Alfani, the three-day event focused on sports discussions, featuring prominent local sports executives, politicians, and figures from the media. Notable attendees included Guglielmo Manzo, president of S.S. Arezzo, and the Manzo family, who played significant roles in the event.

Tuesday’s sessions specifically highlighted major sports events, covering topics such as the relationship between football and streaming. Discussions also addressed the planning and communication aspects of organizing large-scale events.

On Wednesday, the focus shifted to athlete development, tackling issues like gambling, educational initiatives, and the fight against racism and violence in stadiums. These topics are crucial for nurturing clean sportsmanship and the proper growth of athletes.

Thursday’s discussions were medically inclined, covering nutrition and well-being for athletes along with advancements in football technology and the support for women’s football.

The event concluded the next day with a session titled “Protagonists of Football Share Their Stories,” featuring a final appearance by coach Mario Somma. Somma stated, “I have closed my chapter with football; from now on, I will be just a fan.” This event marked a pivotal moment for Arezzo, leaving attendees with impactful insights and memories.