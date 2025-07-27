Argentina Begins Process to Join Visa Waiver Program

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – On Monday, Argentina will initiate the formal process to join the U.S. Visa Waiver Program (VWP), allowing its citizens to travel to the United States for up to 90 days without a visa. This significant step comes during the visit of Kristi Noem, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security.

The Argentine government announced that the process begins this Monday, bringing hope to many Argentineans who wish to visit the U.S. for tourism or business. However, the entry into the program is not immediate; Argentina will face a series of evaluations and security procedures to demonstrate that it meets U.S. requirements.

To gain entry into the VWP, Argentina must maintain a non-immigrant visa rejection rate of below 3% and prove its capabilities in fighting terrorism, enforcing laws, and managing its borders. This evaluation process might take several months, depending on the compliance with necessary standards.

The last time Argentina participated in the VWP was from 1996 until 2002, when its benefits were revoked due to economic crises. The government will need to continuously show adherence to critical areas before the visa requirement can be lifted.

Kristi Noem’s visit highlights the strong relationship between the U.S. and Argentina’s President Javier Milei. Noem’s stance on immigration and border security underscores the importance of this partnership.

Other countries with current VWP privileges include Germany, Australia, and France. Under the VWP, citizens from these nations can travel to the U.S. for various reasons, including tourism, without needing a visa.

As the process unfolds, many Argentinean travelers are hopeful for smoother access to the United States.