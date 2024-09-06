Sports
Argentina and Chile Clash in World Cup Qualifying Match
Argentina‘s national football team is set to face Chile in a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires. This encounter comes shortly after Argentina’s triumph in the Copa America, where they showcased their ability to perform without their star player, Lionel Messi, who is currently sidelined due to an ankle injury.
The September international break marks the return of CONMEBOL qualifying, with Argentina leading the standings after six matches. In contrast, Chile finds itself struggling, sitting outside of the qualifying positions and recently being eliminated from the Copa America by Canada.
The kick-off for the match is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (5 a.m. PT). Argentina is expected to field a strong lineup despite Messi’s absence, with Nicolás Otamendi serving as captain.
Argentina dominated the first half of the match, applying persistent pressure on the Chilean defense but failing to convert their chances into goals. Just before halftime, Chile nearly took the lead with a shot that struck the post, creating a moment of tension for the hosts.
Referee Jesús Valenzuela faced challenges during the match, particularly due to Chile’s repeated dissent and attempts to waste time, which culminated in yellow cards for Chilean players. The match atmosphere is intense, reflecting the importance of this qualification fixture for both teams.
