Argentina Faces Ecuador Without Messi in World Cup Qualifier

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador — Argentina is set to clash with Ecuador in the final match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at Monumental Stadium. The match kicks off at 7 p.m. ET.

The reigning World Cup champions have already secured the top spot in the CONMEBOL standings, amassing 38 points from 17 matches. However, Argentina will be without its star player, Lionel Messi, who is resting to recover from a hamstring injury.

Messi, who scored twice in Argentina’s recent 3-0 victory over Venezuela, commented on his absence: “I spoke with Scaloni, and he decided that I should rest. We prefer to avoid the trip and prepare well.”

Argentina’s coach, Lionel Scaloni, is expected to utilize a mix of seasoned and fringe players in this match. Lautaro Martinez, who contributed to the last game’s scoreline, is likely to step into the starting lineup alongside Julian Alvarez.

On the other side, Ecuador has also qualified for the World Cup with impressive defensive records, allowing only five goals throughout the qualifying rounds. Despite having drawn their last four matches 0-0, Ecuador’s strong defense, commanded by Moises Caicedo and Enner Valencia, poses a challenge for Argentina.

Head coach Sebastián Beccacece praised Argentina, calling them “the best national team in history,” as both teams enter this match with solid performances in the qualifiers.

Fans in the U.S. can stream the match on Fanatiz USA, while it will be available on Premier Sports for audiences in the U.K. This matchup promises high intensity, as both teams showcase their talents ahead of the World Cup next summer.