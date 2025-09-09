Sports
Argentina Faces Ecuador Without Messi in World Cup Qualifier
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador — Argentina is set to clash with Ecuador in the final match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at Monumental Stadium. The match kicks off at 7 p.m. ET.
The reigning World Cup champions have already secured the top spot in the CONMEBOL standings, amassing 38 points from 17 matches. However, Argentina will be without its star player, Lionel Messi, who is resting to recover from a hamstring injury.
Messi, who scored twice in Argentina’s recent 3-0 victory over Venezuela, commented on his absence: “I spoke with Scaloni, and he decided that I should rest. We prefer to avoid the trip and prepare well.”
Argentina’s coach, Lionel Scaloni, is expected to utilize a mix of seasoned and fringe players in this match. Lautaro Martinez, who contributed to the last game’s scoreline, is likely to step into the starting lineup alongside Julian Alvarez.
On the other side, Ecuador has also qualified for the World Cup with impressive defensive records, allowing only five goals throughout the qualifying rounds. Despite having drawn their last four matches 0-0, Ecuador’s strong defense, commanded by Moises Caicedo and Enner Valencia, poses a challenge for Argentina.
Head coach Sebastián Beccacece praised Argentina, calling them “the best national team in history,” as both teams enter this match with solid performances in the qualifiers.
Fans in the U.S. can stream the match on Fanatiz USA, while it will be available on Premier Sports for audiences in the U.K. This matchup promises high intensity, as both teams showcase their talents ahead of the World Cup next summer.
Recent Posts
- Chelsea FC Faces Injury Challenges Ahead of Upcoming Matches
- September Waiver Wire Watch: Players to Add Now
- AC Milan Optimistic About Christian Pulisic Contract Renewal
- Emiliana Arango Faces Magda Linette in WTA Guadalajara Match Today
- Yankees Eyeing Luis Arraez for Roster Improvement
- New HBO Series ‘Task’ Explores Crime and Family Dynamics
- Packers Sign WR Christian Watson to $13.25 Million Extension
- Álvaro Fidalgo Eyes Opportunity with Mexican National Team
- Spain Dominates Turkey 6-0 in World Cup Qualifier
- Democrat James Walkinshaw Wins Virginia Special Election, Strengthens Party in House
- Miller Accuses Democrats of Terrorism After Murder of Ukrainian Refugee
- Injuries Hit Phillies Hard as Turner, Bohm Go on IL
- Braves Beat Cubs 4-1 as Elder Shines on the Mound
- Chime Introduces Cash-Back Secured Credit Card for Users
- Adjunct Professor Takes Down 16-Game Jeopardy! Champion in Season Finale
- Six Teams Qualify for 2026 World Cup as Final Matches Approach
- Unidentified Drones Crash in Eastern Poland, Provoking Investigation
- Colombia Faces Venezuela in Crucial World Cup Qualifying Match
- Mets Show Judgment in Player Performance Decisions
- Ryan Seacrest to Host ‘American Idol’ Season 9 on ABC