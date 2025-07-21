Sports
Argentina Faces Peru in Women’s Copa America Match
Quito, Ecuador – Argentina‘s women’s soccer team faces Peru in the fourth round of Group A in the Copa America Femenina on Monday, July 21, 2025. The match is set for 4:00 p.m. local time at the IDV Stadium.
The Albiceleste enters this match after a 2-1 victory over Chile, bringing their points total to six. Goals from Daiana Falfán and Aldana Cometti secured their last win. Coach Germán Portanova‘s team currently leads Group A.
In contrast, Peru’s national team, known as the Bicolor, finds itself struggling. Their last match resulted in a 1-0 loss to Uruguay, leaving them at the bottom of the group standings with zero points.
Argentina seeks a victory to secure their spot in the semifinals, while Peru looks to end their campaign on a high note despite having no chances of advancing. This match is crucial for Argentina’s aspirations, as they aim to solidify their position at the top.
The match will be televised on DSports+ and streamed online for fans. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. in Chile and 11:00 p.m. in Spain.
