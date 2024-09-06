Sports
Argentina Secures Dominant Win Over Chile in World Cup Qualifying
Argentina continued their strong performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament with a convincing 3-0 victory against Chile on Thursday at River Plate‘s Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.
The match saw Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister break the deadlock shortly after halftime, scoring a low finish just three minutes into the second half. This goal set the tone for a dominant display from the reigning world champions.
Former Manchester City striker Julián Álvarez doubled the score in the 84th minute with a powerful shot from outside the penalty area, showcasing the attacking prowess of the Argentine team even in the absence of their iconic captain, Lionel Messi.
Substitute Paulo Dybala added the third goal in stoppage time, sealing a comprehensive victory for Argentina, who are now leading the South American qualifying table by five points after their seventh match.
Despite missing key players, Argentina maintained control throughout the game, with strong performances from Lautaro Martínez and their midfield trio of Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, and Enzo Fernández.
Prior to the match, a special tribute was held for Ángel Di María, who recently announced his retirement from international football. Di María received warm acknowledgments from former teammates and fans as he watched the game from the stands.
In other qualifying action on Thursday, Bolivia achieved a significant 4-0 victory over Venezuela, contributing to the competitive dynamic of the South American qualifiers.
