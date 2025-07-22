Argentina Secures Semifinal Spot in Women’s Copa América with 1-0 Win

Quito, Ecuador – Argentina‘s women’s soccer team clinched a spot in the semifinals of the Copa América Femenina with a narrow 1-0 victory against Peru on July 20, 2025. The match took place during the third round of Group A, and the lone goal was scored by Yamila Rodríguez in the final minutes.

The game demonstrated Argentina’s determination as they battled a resilient Peruvian team. Argentina needed the win to secure their third consecutive victory in the tournament, and they achieved it through Rodríguez’s goal in the 88th minute.

Despite Argentina’s superior play, the score remained 0-0 for most of the match. The early stages saw Peru pressing for an opening goal, earning four corner kicks within the first ten minutes. However, Argentina soon gained momentum and responded with several scoring opportunities.

In the first half’s closing moments, Kishi Núñez nearly scored, striking the ball just over the crossbar. The first 45 minutes ended goalless, but Argentina appeared to dominate as they entered the second half.

In the 58th minute, substitute Florencia Bonsegundo had a chance one-on-one but shot over the goal. Then, Argentina came close again when Rodríguez assisted Bonsegundo, who found Agostina Holzheier open for a shot, but the Peru goalkeeper Maryory Sánchez made a critical save.

Finally, the deadlock was broken when Rodríguez scored from a cross delivered by Carolina Troncoso. This victory brings Argentina’s total points to nine from three matches in Group A.

Argentina will face Ecuador, the host team, in their final group match on July 24, 2025. Peru’s elimination marks the end of their Copa América journey.