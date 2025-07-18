Argentina Women’s Team Aims for Second Copa América Win Against Chile

QUITO, Ecuador — The Argentina women’s national football team is set to face Chile in their second match of the Copa América on July 18, 2025. The match will take place at 9 PM local time at the Estadio Independiente del Valle.

Argentina, coached by Germán Portanova, is coming off a narrow win against Uruguay, where they scored 1-0 with a goal from Florencia Bonsegundo in the final minutes. Now, they are looking to secure another victory to stay at the top of Group A.

Chile enters the match confident after dominating Peru 3-0 in their opening game. Both teams are eager to claim the top position in their group, particularly with Ecuador having a rest day, allowing Argentina and Chile the chance to take the lead.

Portanova’s squad aims to finish in the top two of the group to advance to the semifinals and earn a shot at qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the 2027 Pan American Games.

The Argentine lineup is expected to feature goalkeeper Solana Pereyra and forward Kishi Núñez among others. The last time Argentina won the Copa América was in 2006, an achievement they hope to replicate this year.

Chile’s coach Luis Mena will lead his team with hope as they look to capitalize on their strong start. With significant stakes in this matchup, both sides are preparing for an intense battle on the field.

Bonsegundo, eager to score again for Argentina, noted the importance of the match. ‘We’re focused and ready to give our best,’ she stated. The outcome will be critical for both teams’ aspirations in the tournament.