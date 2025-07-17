Argentines Shine at ATP Events Amid Controversy and Rain

Gstaad, Switzerland — The ATP tour is heating up as top players compete for titles across Europe and North America. After two intense weeks at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the ATP tour has shifted focus to several events, with the Mifel Tennis Open also underway in Mexico.

The EFG Swiss Open, an ATP 250 event, commenced last Saturday in Gstaad, attracting four Argentine players: Juan Manuel Cerúndolo, Román Burruchaga, Tomás Etcheverry, and Francisco Comesaña, all reaching the singles round of 16. The tournament features stunning scenery in a town situated near the French border, drawing attention from fans.

On Tuesday, Francisco Cerúndolo, ranked 109th in the world, opened the day at the Roy Emerson Arena. He secured a hard-fought victory over Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, ranked 129th, with scores of 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Meanwhile, Francisco Comesaña faced off against Marco Trungelliti and won decisively 6-3, 6-4 in just over an hour. This victory snapped Comesaña’s five-match losing streak, with his previous win dating back to May 7 at the Masters 1000 in Rome.

As the top-seeded Casper Ruud prepares for his debut, Burruchaga and Cerúndolo are also aiming for a place in the quarterfinals. Burruchaga is set to clash with Lucky Loser Patrick Zahraj, while Juan Manuel Cerúndolo will take on experienced Belgian David Goffin, ranked 68th. Tomás Etcheverry, seeded fourth, will make his tournament debut Thursday against Arthur Cazaux of France.

Simultaneously, another ATP 250 event, the Nordea Open in Bastad, Sweden, is facing disruptions due to rain. The event, held since 1948 except for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is recognized for its remarkable atmosphere. Tuesday’s play was suspended as Argentine players took to the court. Mariano Navone will face Chile’s Tomás Barrios Vera early Wednesday, while Ugo Carabelli is completing his match against Cristian Garín.

In Los Cabos, Mexico, the ATP 250 event has come under scrutiny for its player lineup, featuring only nine Top 100 players. Despite the controversy, Argentinian Juan Pablo Ficovich advanced to the round of 16 after defeating Alibek Kachmazov. At 28 years old and ranked 148th, Ficovich aims to reach his first ATP quarterfinal against French player Quentin Halys.