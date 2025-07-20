Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’ Touches on Pandemic Absurdities

Eddington, New Mexico — In a bizarre turn, a homeless man rants into the night about control and millions of dollars, foreshadowing the chaotic themes in Ari Aster’s latest film, ‘Eddington,’ premiering July 18, 2025. The film captures the absurdities of 2020 as it blends humor with a stark reflection of societal breakdown during the pandemic.

Joaquin Phoenix stars as Sheriff Joe Cross, who is overwhelmed by the pressures of pandemic mandates in his town. Fed up with the restrictions imposed by Mayor Ted Garcia, played by Pedro Pascal, Cross decides to run for mayor on a platform of personal freedom. His declaration is broadcast live as he decorates his police jeep with slogans opposing COVID-19 regulations.

The narrative explores a variety of societal issues that erupted during the pandemic, including the Black Lives Matter protests ignited by George Floyd’s death. As tensions rise, Cross finds himself at the center of chaos, especially when the mayor’s son, Eric, shares an edited video aiming to discredit him, inciting protests throughout Eddington.

‘Eddington’ paints a vivid picture of its characters navigating through layers of hypocrisy, with scenes showing townspeople failing to adhere to the very guidelines they enforce. The film intertwines comedic elements with more profound societal critiques about freedom, control, and the influence of social media.

Aster takes a keen interest in examining how the pandemic impacted personal and communal identities. The film’s humor draws from its characters’ absurdities, especially as Cross interacts with a cult led by Vernon, portrayed by Austin Butler, and members of his own family, who fall prey to conspiracy theories on YouTube.

The cinematography, handled by Darius Khondji, captures the desolation and beauty of New Mexico’s landscape while dynamically showcasing moments of both joy and violence, making ‘Eddington’ an engaging watch. Aster’s blend of dark comedy with biting social commentary ultimately leaves viewers reflective, examining how the collective experiences of 2020 have shaped current realities.

In the end, ‘Eddington’ serves as a mirror, reflecting how technology and a narrative-driven society can distort personal truths. The film challenges viewers to confront the absurdity of their own realities as it navigates a volatile landscape made all the more chaotic by the pandemic.