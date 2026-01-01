Entertainment
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Celebrate Holidays Together on Social Media
NEW YORK, NY — Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater shared intimate holiday moments on social media after spending time together on December 26, 2025. The couple, who began dating in 2023, posted a series of images and videos that showcased their cozy celebration with friends.
Slater, 33, shared clips of Grande, 32, cuddling her dog Toulouse while wearing a chic black turtleneck and pants. Grande reposted the clips to her own Instagram, adding pink heart stickers to express her affection.
The couple have kept a low profile regarding their relationship, which began after they met while filming “Wicked.” They often do not make public comments about one another, although insiders have suggested they view each other as significant partners.
Grande’s recent holiday post was particularly special, marking her and Slater’s first shared Christmas publicly. Their celebration included friends such as “Wicked” co-star Bowen Yang and producer Doug Middlebrook.
Ethan expressed admiration for Grande’s talent in an interview earlier this year, calling her a “brilliant” actress and noting how supportive her fans are. He previously described the intensity of interest in Grande’s upcoming “Eternal Sunshine Tour,” which follows the release of their musical film.
Despite online rumors regarding their relationship status, the couple confirmed they remain together through their social media interactions. Just last month, Grande hosted “Saturday Night Live,” where Slater was seen supporting her backstage, effectively dispelling breakup speculations.
The couple first sparked dating rumors in July 2023, a time marked by both of their recent divorces. Grande divorced Dalton Gomez in September 2023, stating “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, while Slater was previously married to Lilly Jay.
The latest photos of the couple reveal a festive holiday spirit, as fans continue to react positively to their relationship. One fan noted on Reddit, “Good for them, honestly hope they go the distance.” Another added, “I love them together,” showcasing the warm reception from the couple’s supporters.
Recent Posts
- Excitement Builds for The Pitt Season 2 Premiere on HBO Max
- Columbus Couple Dead in Double Homicide Investigation
- Jill Scott Returns with New Album Set for February 2026 Release
- Deputies Respond to Knife-Wielding Man in Humboldt County
- Nets Seek Redemption Against Hot Wizards After Recent Losses
- Spurs Aim for Fourth Straight Win Against Struggling Pacers
- Fairfield Basketball Coach Achieves 100th Win in Dominant Victory
- Notre Dame Hires Colts’ Charlie Partridge as Defensive Line Coach
- Angel Reese Turns Heads with Courtside Fashion Statement
- Shane Beamer Voices Frustration Over Assistant Coach’s Departure
- Charlotte Car Accident Lawyers: Your Guide to Legal Recovery
- Tennessee Kicker Max Gilbert Enters Transfer Portal After Tough Season
- First Supermoon of 2026 Set for January 3
- Rice’s Daveon Hook Injured During Armed Forces Bowl Against Texas State
- Georgia Bulldogs Face Ole Miss in College Football Playoff Rematch
- Charlotte Car Accident Lawyers Assist Victims with Eye Injuries
- Declan Rice Out for Arsenal’s Match Against Aston Villa
- Manchester United Eyes Sporting CP Winger Salvador Blopa
- Pulisic Shines as Milan Dominates Verona 3-0
- Toulouse Hosts Lens in Showdown of Ligue 1’s Best Scorers