Ariana Grande Returns to Touring After Six-Year Break

Santa Monica, Calif. — Ariana Grande officially announced her return to touring after a six-year hiatus. This exciting news came during the Critics Choice Awards held on January 4, 2026, where Grande walked the red carpet alongside fellow actress Leighton Meester.

Grande, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film adaptation of ‘Wicked: For Good,’ shared a heartwarming moment with Meester, saying, “I love you so much” at the Barker Hangar. The exchange highlighted their friendship and added to the night’s vibrancy.

Reflecting on her time as Glinda in the musical, Grande expressed satisfaction, stating, “It feels actually really beautiful. We’re really proud of what we’ve done…” She conveyed her gratitude for the opportunity and her excitement to share it with fans.

In preparation for her upcoming ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ set to start in June, Grande has been diligently working on her setlist. “I’ve been working on the set list for months now,” she said, hinting that rehearsals will begin soon. “It’s in a good place, but we’ll never know until we get into the rehearsals if it’ll make sense or not,” she added, wanting to keep some details a surprise.

Meanwhile, Meester, who has also been gaining attention, donned a stunning purple gown and was present to support her husband, Adam Brody, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in ‘Nobody Wants This.’ Their appearance signified the couple’s mutual support within the entertainment industry.

As both artists continue to thrive, their latest projects have intrigued fans, promising an exciting year ahead. The Critics Choice Awards highlight not only their professional achievements but also their shared moments on and off the screen.