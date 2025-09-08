Ariana Grande Stuns at 2025 MTV VMAs with Seven Nominations

New York, NY – Ariana Grande turned heads at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, where she received seven nominations, including Video of the Year for her song “Brighter Days Ahead.” The pop star made her first appearance at the VMAs since 2020, captivating fans with a custom Fendi peplum dress adorned with Swarovski accessories.

Grande arrived on the red carpet on September 7, embracing her pop star persona with a stunning look, styled by Law Roach. She paired her polka dot column dress, featuring a bustier neckline and a flouncy blush peplum detail, with a matching bow in her slicked-back ponytail. Her attire was inspired by an iconic dress from the 1980s, reflecting her appreciation for fashion history.

Beneath the glam, Grande took a moment to remind fans of her roots. In earlier interviews, she spoke about the pressure of maintaining a public persona, stating, “there are pieces of you woven throughout your songwriting, but then it gets sensationalized.” Despite the spectacle, she considers herself just a girl from Boca Raton, Florida, with a passion for art.

Grande’s nominations include Best Long Form Video, Best Pop Song, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects, making her one of the most recognized artists of the night. “Winning is great, but being here again feels like a win,” she said as she posed on the red carpet.

In an exciting moment backstage, Grande shared a warm embrace with fellow nominee Sabrina Carpenter, who was also recognized for her work. The two artists sparked speculation about a potential collaboration, delighting fans who have long admired their connection.

As Grande prepares for her upcoming projects, including filming for “Focker In-Law” and the press tour for “Wicked Part 2,” this night promises to be a significant moment in her continued evolution as an artist. Her stunning return to the VMAs signifies not just her accomplishments, but also a celebration of her journey in the music industry.