Entertainment
Ariana Grande Tickets On Sale For 2026 Tour Starting This Week
LOS ANGELES, CA — Tickets for Ariana Grande‘s highly anticipated “The Eternal Sunshine Tour” are set to go on sale this week, with fans clamoring for the chance to see her perform live for the first time in seven years.
The tour begins on June 6, 2026, in Oakland, California, and will feature stops in nine major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, Austin, Boston, and Chicago, before concluding in London with five performances at the O2 Arena in August.
The general sale for tickets opens on September 10 at 10 a.m. PDT. Fans can purchase tickets through platforms like Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and Viagogo. For those eager to secure their spots early, a presale opportunity will be available starting September 9 at 10 a.m.
Ticket prices are expected to range from $80 to $200, depending on the location and seating options. Some outlets suggest that prices for individual tickets may start at approximately $79.50, though reseller platforms could list them at significantly higher rates.
<pGrande will support her latest album, “Eternal Sunshine,'' released in March 2024, as she showcases both her new material and fan favorites from her previous work. Following her successful role as Glinda in the film adaptation of “Wicked,” this tour marks a triumphant return to the stage for the pop sensation.
The tour’s announcement sparked excitement among fans, with Grande teasing the dates via social media, stating, “See you next year…” Given the overwhelming demand anticipated for her performances, there are discussions that additional dates may be added once presales conclude.
Ariana Grande’s return comes after her record-breaking “Sweetener World Tour” in 2019, and with 27 scheduled stops, anticipation continues to build around “The Eternal Sunshine Tour.”
For more details on the tour and ticket purchasing options, fans are encouraged to visit her official website.
