Arindam Sil Suspended by Directors Association Following Harassment Allegations

Arindam Sil, a prominent filmmaker and actor in the Indian film industry, has been suspended indefinitely by the Directors Association of Eastern India (DAEI) following allegations of sexual harassment on the set of his latest film.

The decision for this suspension was made after the DAEI determined that there was prima facie evidence concerning the allegations. According to a letter sent by DAEI president Subrata Sen and secretary Sudeshna Roy, the organization expressed that the serious nature of the claims is damaging to its reputation.

Sil, who has denied the allegations, stated that the incident was accidental and unintentional. He intends to seek legal counsel to address the situation further. In his defense, Sil explained that while demonstrating a scene to the cast and crew, a brief brush against an actress occurred but did not constitute harassment.

The letter of suspension was issued after Sil apologized to the West Bengal Commission for Women (WBCW), a move that was reportedly seen as necessary by the DAEI. Sil emphasizes that he was not contacted by the DAEI prior to their decision and expressed confusion regarding the evidence cited in their communication.

Sil claims that multiple witnesses, including his assistant director and a still photographer, were present during the incident and are able to corroborate his account. He further stated that he was instructed to amend his explanation to the WBCW, which he later regretted.