Arizona Baseball Aims for Omaha Return with Strong Pitching Staff

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona baseball team is gearing up for a hopeful return to the College World Series in 2026, following a pattern of postseason success and challenges in recent years. The Wildcats have reached the series every four years since 2012, but they have not made it past the Super Regionals in the interim.

Despite losing five pitchers to the recent MLB Draft, the Wildcats will return their top two starters and likely their closing pitcher, who was named the Stopper of the Year last season. Coach Chip Hale expressed optimism about the upcoming season, noting that the team’s combined experience and talent can shift their fortunes.

The pitching staff prepared for next season has seen key developments. Returning pitchers Owen Kramkowski and Smith Bailey are set to lead the rotation. Kramkowski finished last season with a 9-6 record and an impressive strikeout-to-walk ratio of 90-18 over 92 innings. Meanwhile, Bailey made a name for himself with a 3.94 ERA and several strong outings.

Arizona’s coaching changes have also contributed to the team’s stability. John DeRouin has taken over as the pitching coach, promoting continuity and ensuring that the staff remains intact. Players expressed relief in knowing their roles would remain steady, with Hale stating, “They were amazed at the comfort level of the pitchers when we told them.”

In terms of new talent, the Wildcats have added left-handed pitchers Luc Fladda from Tulane and Patrick Morris from Western Kentucky. Fladda is known for his control, allowing just 11 walks in his last 76⅔ innings. Morris brings added strength, excelling against left-handed batters, who had a mere .114 batting average against him last season.

The bullpen will remain a strength with Tony Pluta, who had an outstanding junior season with a record of 3-0 and a school-record 14 saves. He will be joined by Garrett Hicks, who had team-leading appearances and strikeouts last season.

Infield challenges remain as Arizona has lost key players to graduation and the draft, including seniors Garen Caulfield and Tommy Splaine. Max Mihalakis, who returns at third base, could be shifted to first base, creating opportunities for new players to step into starting roles. The search for a new second baseman includes transfer Tyler Bickers from Milwaukee, who showed impressive batting statistics last season.

The outfield is being reshaped with the departure of players like Brendan Summerhill, drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays. Rising juniors Easton Breyfogle and Andrew Cain will step up, along with transfers who add depth to the lineup. Coaching staff members express confidence in the incoming freshman class, including highly-rated prospects, to enhance next season’s team dynamics.

Hale’s recent contract extension solidifies his role through 2030, further stabilizing the program’s direction. “We were super pumped for him,” said Mason White, a former player. With four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances under his leadership, Hale believes in the potential of both returning and new players to reach their goals.

As Arizona prepares for fall ball, players will compete for positions that could define their season. The Wildcats’ blend of experienced returners and promising newcomers offers an exciting outlook as they pursue a successful campaign in 2026.